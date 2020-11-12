Suspect in 2004 Izard County cold case fighting extradition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The man arrested in the 2004 murder of a 22-year-old Izard County woman is fighting extradition from Oregon to Arkansas.

William Miller, 44, faced an Oregon judge Thursday as Izard County authorities attempt to bring him back to Arkansas.

Court officials say Miller is fighting extradition, which means authorities will have to seek a Governor’s Warrant.

Miller was arrested Saturday night in the death of 22-year-old Rebekah Gould.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office says Miller, visiting from Texas, was in Melbourne for less than a week when Gould was murdered.