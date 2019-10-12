Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Second suspect who was passenger in car arrested, deputies say

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening in the area of the Martha Mitchell Expressway and Michigan Street.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a suspect, who is wanted for multiple charges, at a hotel located on Commerce Road.

Authorities say as the deputy approached the suspect, the suspect got into the passenger seat of a vehicle, in which the driver drove off, causing a chase on Martha Mitchell Expressway.

The driver came to a railroad crossing, where the vehicle became stuck, according to officials.

Deputies say the passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but was soon apprehended by a special agent.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and began to run, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy began to chase the driver.

The deputy says that as he chased the suspect, the suspect stopped and pointed a gun at him. The deputy drew his gun and fired several shots at the suspect. The suspect continued running northwest toward Port Rd., according to officials.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections released their canine dogs, who located the suspect approximately 100 yards away from the scene.

ADC officers asked the suspect to put the gun down, and he refused, which led to the officers opening fire.

The suspect is dead, authorities say

A small-caliber gun was retrieved from an area near the suspect’s body.

Any and all evidence will be evaluated by the Arkansas State Police as an officer-involved shooting.