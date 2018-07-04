Suspect Comments on Police Post on Facebook Video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs police are calling out a suspect after she identifies herself on Facebook.

HSPD posted on their Facebook page asking the public to help identify a couple suspected of using a stolen credit card at an ATM.

It shows surveillance photos of the two suspects from the ATM, but it's the comments that make things really interesting.

A woman comments that she saw the couple walking down 6th Street together over the weekend. That's when the female suspect took to the social media thread trying to defend herself saying that she was the one walking to the bank and now you got the police after me and my man.

The woman who posted in the first place pointed out that she didn't tell police who the suspects were but in fact by commenting the suspect identified herself.

Hot Springs Police thanked the suspect for posting saying it made their job so much easier.