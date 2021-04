CONWAY, Ark. – An arrest has been made after a purse snatching at a Conway Walmart on Skyline Drive Wednesday morning.

Wednesday night 19-year-old Jawann McKnight was taken into custody on robbery and battery charges in connection with that purse snatching.

Investigators are currently pursuing charges for the other occupants of the getaway vehicle.