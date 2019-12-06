Police identify suspect accused of homicide of UAPB basketball player

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — 41-year-old Octavius Easterling of Lake Village is in custody in Pulaski County charged with first degree murder and first degree battery in a case out of southeast Arkansas.

Easterling was arrested earlier this afternoon in connection to the death of Sierra ‘Li Wade that happened last month.

Sierra ‘Li Wade

Easterling is currently being held at the Pulaski County jail, according to a social media post by the Lake Village Police Department.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon is being held without bond and is expected to be transported to Chicot County to face the charges.