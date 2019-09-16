Susanne Brunner’s Book-a-Thon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) - The nursing instructors behind a two-way mirror are all powerful. In a simulation lab on the University of Arkansas campus, they can press a computer key and their nursing students have to act quickly to help their "patient," who has been programmed to go into full cardiac arrest. A few more keystrokes in the control room and now the nursing candidates are suddenly providing care for a dying patient.

The insistent beeping of machines in the simulated hospital room, along with a simulated patient who blinks and whose chest rises and falls to mimic breathing, offer an immersive training experience. That's the point: to place nursing students in a variety of medical situations and see how they handle themselves. These future nurses remain calm, assessing the situation and offering appropriate medical treatment.