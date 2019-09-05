Susanne Brunner visits the set of Bluff City Law, new NBC show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – KARK 4 Today co-host Susanne Brunner has been rubbing elbows with the stars of a new NBC show that debuts later this month.

She spent the day in Memphis on Wednesday where Bluff City Law is filmed.

Susanne got the chance to chat with actress Caitlin McGee, who portrays Sydney, the show’s main character. McGee told Susanne one scene for the show was shot in Arkansas.

Susanne also got to know actor Josh Kelly, who plays Robbie, a police officer. When he told her he heard that Little Rock was known for the outdoors, she encouraged him to check out our beautiful state when he’s not filming.

“The behind the scenes is amazing,” said Susanne of her visit with the cast and crew.

She also met actress Jayne Atkinson, best known for her role as Secretary of State Catherine Durant on the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.” She told Susanne her sister used to live in Arkansas and she recalled having her wisdom teeth pulled during one visit to the state. Atkinson says she heard we have beautiful caves and crystals and said she wants to see them for herself.

On KARK 4 Today Friday morning Susanne will begin sharing her interviews with the Bluff City Law stars. She has lots for everyone to see and will share more highlights of her behind-the-scenes visit over the next few weeks.

Bluff City Law premieres on NBC and KARK on Sept. 23.