Supporters gather at Pulaski County Detention Center as Dawn Jeffrey and two others are released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Three of four individuals charged in connection to the police car ‘firebombing in August’ have been released from custody without bond.

Dawn Jeffrey, along with Rebea Goddard and Emily Nowlin walked out of the Pulaski County Detention Center. Aline Espinoa remains in jail after the US Attorney brought forth concerns over his citizenship.

More than a dozen supporters gathered at the detention center as the three were released. They wore shirts that read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and masks that read ‘Defund the Police.’

Jeffrey was a prominent figure in organizing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in Little Rock over the summer.

A few of the supporters at the Pulaski County Detention Center say Jeffrey is known for being vocal about police reform as well as matters involving education.

Jeffrey did not want to go on camera but called the charges ‘B.S.’

The U.S Attorney’s Office says due to COVID-19 the Grand Jury will not be able to meet until after January 15th.