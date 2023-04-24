In less than two weeks, thousands of walkers will come together in Little Rock to show support for cancer patients, survivors and families.

The Be A Part of the Cure Walk will be held Saturday, May 6 at the War Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m. Gates will open at 6:30 a.m. FOX 16 News Anchor Donna Terrell will emcee the event.

Walkers can choose a 1K or 5K route, which are both wheelchair and stroller accessible. The 1K route is located next to the War Memorial Stadium and the 5K route goes through the stadium and outdoor golf course.

The event is sponsored by The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The event has raised more than $300,000, which will go toward cancer research in Arkansas.

To register for the walk, visit BeAPartOfTheCure.com.