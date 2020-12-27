Sunday afternoon shooting on Labette Drive leaves 1 dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon homicide, the fourth in the city in less than 24 hours.
Little Rock police initially responded to a report of an accident in the 8400 block of Labette Drive just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
There they found the victim inside a wrecked car.
Witnesses say they believe a shooting happened inside the vehicle, which then ran in reverse into a utility pole.
There is no word yet on who is responsible.
This comes after a series of homicides in the past 24 hours, with an arrest made after the killing of a woman on Longcoy Street yesterday afternoon and two others overnight on Mara Lynn and Geyer Springs.
