LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summit Utilities is keeping its services local by opening a state-of-the-art meter shop in Maumelle.

The shop will be able to test anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 gas meters annually.

It’s a $3 million investment that also adds five new positions in the area.

Previously, meters from Arkansas and Oklahoma had to be sent to Houston for testing, a costly move that Summit Utilities Director of Measurement Micah Edwards said is now a thing of the past.

“When we have this shop, we won’t have to outsource, we don’t have to send it out of state,” Edwards said. “They can be tested here, in state.”

The shop location was selected from Summit’s many bases and is housed at the Maumelle Training Center.