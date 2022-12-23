LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.

In a late Friday morning update, Summit Utilities reported gas service has been restored to the affected homes in west Little Rock. The outage was caused by the freezing temperatures affecting one of its regulator stations, the utility stated.

Summit is asking that any customers who had a pilot light go out or who have not had their gas service re-start to contact the company at 800-992-7552.

The company cautions that if someone smells gas:

Leave immediately on foot. Do not use electric switches, telephones (including cell phones), drive or start a car, or anything that could cause a spark. Go directly to a safe location and call 911 and Summit Utilities at 800-992-7552. Do not use e-mail or the Internet to contact the company about a leak, and never assume someone else has reported the leak.

Summit Utilities reported Friday morning that the cold has led to a gas outage in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock, west of Napa Valley Drive and Hinson Road, affecting about 100 customers. Crews have been dispatched and are working to fix the problem.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to prepare for this week’s cold temperatures. Despite that fact, the extremely cold temperatures have caused some of our regulator stations to freeze, impacting the flow of gas to our customers,” Fred Kirkwood, Summit’s chief customer experience officer said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The City of Little Rock has a warming station set up at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock, phone 501-379-1890. Other warming stations in the area are available.