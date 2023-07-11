Some parents look forward to sending their kids to a summer camp for a little fun.

But sometimes it’s tough choosing where to send your kids for the day, so Hilary Hunt and DJ Williams did the research for you.

Here’s a look inside the Zoofari Day Camp at the Little Rock Zoo.

Children aged 6-12 can attend the seven-week camp. The camp offers different activities focused on all things wildlife.

Zoo officials said there are still openings for children ages 6 to 9. The last week of camp is from July 24-28.

For more details on camp prices and registration, visit LittleRockZoo.com.