Summer Road Tour for KARK 4 Today, First day’s stops

Co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker spend day in south Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today’s Summer Road Tour is off and running.

Monday’s schedule for co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker started in Drew County at the Sonic in Monticello.

From there it was on to Bradley County and Calhoun County.

Coming up at 12:15 p.m. you can catch up with them in Ouachita County at the Sonic in Camden (670 Cash Road Southwest).

Here’s the rest of the day’s schedule:

Nevada County 2 p.m.

Clark County 3:45 p.m.

Pike County 5:30 p.m. Sonic in Murfreesboro (325 E. 13th).

Be sure to tune in to KARK 4 Today bright and early Tuesday to see where Susanne and Pat are headed next.

