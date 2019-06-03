Summer reading program kicks off in Little Rock Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The City of Little Rock launches a new program to get more students reading this summer.

This morning Mayor Frank Scott Jr. signed a proclamation kicking off the Frankly Reading Summer Series.

Teachers at five different schools will spend the next five weeks helping young students read on their grade level.

The program runs in conjunction with the city's summer playground series which is a one-time $50 fee.

"And we not only make certain our kids are being focused on education and learning, but they are not in the streets, and they are doing something productive, and we all want to make certain we keep our children safe and learning at the same time," says Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Schools taking part in the program are MLK, Romine, Baseline, Rockefeller, and Dodd elementary schools.

Mayor Scott also reminds parents to take advantage of free books at their neighborhood library and community centers this summer.