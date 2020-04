STUTTGART, Ark. — Watson Chapel High School class of 2020 will be picking up their caps and gowns at 8:30 a.m. on Friday , April 17.

The high school will be hosting a parade for their seniors to honor them. During the parade in vehicles on the parking lot of the high school.

“Show your Wildcat Pride by decorating your vehicles,” said a spokesman for the school. He added that participants are to remain in their cars and district personnel will direct traffic.