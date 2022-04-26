STUTTGART, Ark. – City officials in Stuttgart have confirmed that Chief Mark Duke with the Stuttgart Police Department is no longer with the department.

A city spokesperson confirmed that the move happened Monday and that a search for a replacement is underway.

Duke, a 25-year veteran of the SPD, had been the chief for the last three years. The mayor at that time, David Earney, said in 2019 that Duke was “known by everyone in this town and he’s got some plans that I think will help us.”

His term was not without issues. In 2020, Duke came under fire, and calls for him to step down came after he claimed the presidential election had been stolen in social media posts and later referenced elements from the QAnon conspiracy.

When asked for details on Duke’s firing, a city spokesperson offered this response:

The City of Stuttgart does not comment on personnel matters. We have full confidence in our police officers’ abilities to serve the city during the search for a new Chief of Police.

The spokesperson added that there is currently no interim chief of police and that for the time being the department heads will report directly to Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala.