STUTTGART, Ark. — Stuttgart High School announced they have finalized their graduation plans for the 2020 school year.

Ceremonies will be held on Saturday, July 11 at Ned Moseley Stadium.

Each graduate will only be allowed to bring two guests with them, the senior will be provided green wrist bands for their guest.

Each student will be assigned a group and time to show up for the graduation ceremony. All the ceremonies will be live-streamed.

