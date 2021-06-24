Stuttgart fire crew remembers man found in Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Stuttgart fire crew is shocked to learn that a man found in the Arkansas River Monday was a part of their team.

Little Rock police identified the man found in the river on Monday as Patrick Larry.

Firefighters with the Stuttgart fire department said that Larry was a firefighter with them until 2019 and was a part of their family, many of them who said he was a great man and always tried to help somebody.

Stuttgart battalion chief Kye Sherman described his friend and his former coworker Patrick Larry.

“He had an infectious smile that he could walk into a room, the whole demeanor of the room would change just by looking at him,” Sherman said. “Larry was a guy that, he loved helping people.”

Sherman said Larry was a Jacksonville native who also loved to ride bikes, and he had worked with the fire department for at least 5 years.

“He started off as a rookie firefighter and worked his way up to the rank of driver,” Sherman said.

LRPD said Larry was initially reported missing Saturday night in the area of Murry Park Boat ramp, and the search continued Sunday.

On Monday crews recovered a body near the railroad bridge near downtown Little Rock. Two days later police identified the victim as Larry.

“Some of the guys, talking about him the other day. About different stories that took place around the fire house or actually on calls,” Sherman said.

The fire department said Larry joined the crew in August of 2013 and left in 2019 but he still keep in touch with his friends turned family. He went on to serve as a Arkansas National Guardsmen.

“He did some deployment, over seas and stuff and he was trained hazmat,” Sherman said. “Had all kinds of training… too numerous for me to say everything that the guy had.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they don’t suspect foul play.

Larry’s friends at the department and their families said he will truly be missed.