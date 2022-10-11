LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is struggling to keep its department at full strength while fighting crime across the capital city.

Right now there are 77 empty police positions according to the agency. At Tuesday night’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting, city officials asked for solutions to the issue.

For the past two years, the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC has been studying LRPD, its practices, and how to improve them. Many of the 201 recommendations centered back to staffing.

The 77 unfilled officer positions represent 13% of the department’s current 594 sworn officers. Of the remaining officers, 227 are assigned to patrol, and they have one of the highest workloads the study group had encountered across the country.

“Are you doing good work? Yes. Are you burning out your officers? Yes,” stated Craig Junginger, Center for Public Safety Management study lead.

The Center for Public Safety Management recommended that LRPD should have 114 more officers patrolling the city.

Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines asked, “Are we adequate at 594? I know it’s hard to say when we are not adequately staffed.”

“I wish I could tell you 594 was adequate, but I don’t think it is,” Junginger said. “I think the number needs to be higher, but there are opportunities to take that 594 and reduce some of the positions within the police department and replace them with civilians.”

The solutions to improve staffing does include replacing many sworn officer roles with civilians. That includes the front desk, the freedom of information act team, those responding to car accidents, and more.

More competitive incentives to attract people out of state were also recommended. 201 recommendations were given in the report overall but not all dealt with staffing.

The city received the report in April from the study. The Board of Directors expects to continue examining the report with police leadership in later meetings.