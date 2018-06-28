Study: AR Doctors the Most Overworked in U.S.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas' doctors and nurses are some of the most overworked in the country.

A new report from Medicare Health Plans rates each state by how strained its physicians are.

The Natural State ranks ninth in the nation.

Idaho is the worst in the U.S.

Why are Arkansas doctors stretched so thin?

The report shows that there are just over two physicians for every thousand people in the state of Arkansas.

For the study analysts looked at data from the US Census Bureau and the Kaiser Family Foundation and compared the doctor and nurse counts to the population data to get the number of professionals per 1,000 people.

According to their website, Medicare Health Plans released a new report “Burned Out: Is Your State Full of Overworked Doctors and Nurses” on June 25, 2018.