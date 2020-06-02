Students involved in hazing video allegedly mocking George Floyd’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A video shows University of Arkansas students seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.
It shows a pair of Sigma Chi fraternity members reenacting what looks like Floyd’s death.
Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
The University of Arkansas released a statement this afternoon on Twitter.
“The disturbing video does not reflect the U of A’s values of respect and understanding of our shared humanity, which is the foundation of the #uark mission. We are investigating this situation through the code of student conduct process.”
The Omega Omega Chapter of Sigma Chi also released a statement today.
The Omega Omega Chapter of Sigma Chi was horrified to learn of an incident over the weekend which involved two members of the chapter acting in a manner inconsistent with Sigma Chi’s values. While this incident was in no way connected to our fraternity, we have begun the process of expelling these individuals from the chapter. The former members have expressed their sincerest remorse and regret for their actions and have acknowledged that being removed from membership in Sigma Chi is an appropriate response. The Omega Omega chapter of Sigma Chi is proud to embrace diversity, inclusion and equality as cornerstones for our chapter. Finally, we hope the two former members will take to heart the lessons learned from their behavior and will actively work to repair the damage created by their actions.