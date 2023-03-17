PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are on scene of a school bus crash that left some students injured Friday morning.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that a Bayou Meto School bus ran off the road shortly before 7 a.m. near the 5600 block of Driskill Drive.

Deputies said that five students in the crash were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said that twenty students and the driver were on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.