BEEBE, Ark. – Elementary and middle schoolers are gathering at Arkansas State University in Beebe to explore a STEAM camp.

University officials said that children at the Vanguard DISCOVERY Camp will explore their potential careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The camp will run from June 19-23 for students entering grades fourth through sixth.

The Arkansas Storm team also made a visit to the camp to show students presentations and experiments and everything weather related.

According to camp officials, the mission is to introduce children to the world in a fun way while also introducing career opportunities.

The Searcy and Heber Springs campuses held their camps during the first few weeks of June.