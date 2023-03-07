NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock School District said middle school students from one of the district campuses were evacuated from their classroom Tuesday due to low oxygen levels.

Crews with the North Little Rock Fire Department detected the issue in a classroom on the seventh and eighth-grade campus. According to a social media post from the district, all students from the campus were being evacuated.

District officials said the students were being relocated to Charging Wildcat Arena on the campus of North Little Rock High School.

The officials asked people not to come to the middle school campus to pick up students but said parents who wanted to pick up their students could do so starting at 11:30 a.m. from the arena. They also asked parents to remember to bring proper I.D.

Students who normally ride the bus home would be taken at their regularly scheduled time, officials added. All evacuated students will receive a bag lunch.

Investigators have not released any information about what may have caused the oxygen level issue in the classroom. They also did not report if any students or faculty had been affected by the oxygen level.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.