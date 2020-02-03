Strong storms, winter weather all possible this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our next frontal system is currently approaching the state and will lead to the development of rain late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Scattered rain showers will be the primary result, though, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Monday night. The potential for strong or severe storms will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few strong storms will be possible around Noon and the early afternoon in North Central, Northeast and Southeast Arkansas. Damaging wind is the main threat. There is a chance of one or two weak tornadoes, but that is a low chance. The threat of hail is very low with this system Tuesday.

Behind Tuesday night’s cold front, cold air flows in leading to temperatures near and below freezing for north and northwest Arkansas. There will be some more upper air disturbances coming through the state that will produce snow in northwest Arkansas with the potential for some wintry mix farther south and east. Little Rock will only get a cold rain.

At this time there is no Winter Weather Advisory for the north/northwest locations of the state that will receive wintry precipitation, but it is likely that the National Weather Service will issue one before Wednesday morning.

There is a lot going on this week, so make sure to check back for updates as new data arrives.

