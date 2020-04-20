Strong/Severe Storms Possible Wednesday, April 22, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a soggy Sunday, we’ll finally get some sunshine to start the work week. However, the drier and sunnier weather won’t last for too long before rain and storms return to the forecast.

It looks like our next wet weather making system will come into the Natural State Wednesday. A broad area of low pressure with associated warm and cold fronts will bring scattered rain and storms with the potential for some storms to be strong and/or severe.

As of Monday morning, the warm front looked to stay more to our south, limiting our potential for severe weather. The most unstable air is located south of the warm front.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of southern and west Arkansas under a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for isolated severe storms Wednesday. The rest of the start is outlined as a MARGINAL (5%) RISK. The main threats will be strong damaging wind and hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

As for timing of the storms, the most storm development will likely be from morning to afternoon.

Stay weather aware and check this page for more updates throughout the next couple days. For the latest extended forecast, click HERE.