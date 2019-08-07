Storms leave damage in northeast Arkansas Tuesday

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS – Tuesday night storms have left damage behind in the state’s northeast corner.

The storms caused a variety of problems including outages and traffic disruption.

Interstate 555 in Jonesboro was shut down after a semi truck jack-knifed.

City Water & Light (CW&L) was very busy dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

CW&L’S Kevin Inboden says straight-line winds damaged a transmission line that goes over Interstate 555 near Commerce Drive.

Crews had had to work to remove that line from off the road.

Winds also damaged the lines at the Technology Parks substation in Jonesboro which provides power to several plants in the area.

CW&L reconfigured the system to provide power to Butterball, Unilever and parts of Nestle.

There were also power outages in Randolph, Clay, Craighead and Greene counties.

The storms’ damage became more apparent when the sun came up Wednesday.

Numerous toppled trees littered Rotary Park in Paragould.

The winds there also knocked down chain-link fences and pulled cemented posts out of the ground.