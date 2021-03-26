‘Stop the Asian Hate’ virtual town hall examines recent increase in hostility toward Asian-Americans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A “Stop the Asian Hate” virtual town hall was held on Facebook live for Arkansans Friday night.

The discussion was scheduled after a shooting in Atlanta two weeks ago killed six Asian women.

According to the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus of Arkansas, Asian hate crimes in the U.S. have increased by 150 percent from last year.

City leaders discussed possible solutions and talked about the recent incident in the parking lot of Oaklawn Casino in Hot Springs, where police say an Asian-American was assaulted outside.

“As someone who is a representative of this community, It’s incredibly disappointing that something like this would happen anywhere, much less Hot Springs,” Erin Holliday, Hot Springs District 1 Director, said of the incident.

To watch the virtual town hall in its entirety, visit the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus of Arkansas’s Facebook page.