Stifft Station Gifts closing doors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 5 AM Wednesday Update- As 2020 comes to a close the weather pattern gets rather active over Arkansas. The Arkansas Storm Team is tracking a system that will bring widespread rain and a low chance of winter weather for some with a minimal risk of severe weather.

The first of two cold fronts will be moving through Arkansas Wednesday with widespread rain developing from northwest to southeast. As far as winter weather goes, at that time period, if any changeover occurs, it would be limited to areas of far north-central and northwest Arkansas in the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The heaviest rainfall for this time frame will be from late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.