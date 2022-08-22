NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock found themselves in a sticky situation Monday after a crash littered the highway with boxes of candy.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the spill happened after a tractor trailer overturned near mile marker 142 shortly after 11 a.m.

When the semi crashed, it sent boxes of gummy bears spilling onto the interstate.

The crash caused the two right lanes of I-30 to become backed up, causing frustration for drivers.

There was no word from ARDOT officials as to the cause of the crash or on if the driver or anyone else was injured in the incident.