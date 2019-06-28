State to provide Little Rock leaders with options to manage deer population

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A sun-beating 90 degree Arkansas day leads runners and cyclists to The Big Dam Bridge, an area that also sees more deer than what some call normal.

“Pretty frequently,” says Adrienne Bennett, who lives in Little Rock.

Bennett and her four-legged friend live nearby. Bennett says deer in the city of Little Rock is a common sight.

“Sometimes I see them hit on the side of the road too which is unfortunate,” says Bennett.

Two Rivers Park is another area with deer.

“It’s cool to walk over there, ride your bike and on both sides of the path, there’s typically hundreds of deer,” says walker Ray Bell.

The City of Little Rock has asked Arkansas Game & Fish for options to manage the White-Tail Deer population within city limits.

“Safety is our number one focus especially in these urban environments,” says Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Deer Program Coordinator Ralph Meeker.

Meeker says there are three ideas which the City of Little Rock can adjust to fit its needs.

Click here to read the options.

These are only ideas that will be presented to the Little Rock Board of Directors on July 16. The City says nothing officially has been proposed yet.

None of the ideas would allow firearm hunting, only archery.

“We’ve been having urban hunts in Arkansas since the late ’90s, we’ve had zero accidents,” says Meeker.

Heber Springs, Hot Springs Village, Russellville and Fairfield Bay all have their own Urban Deer Hunt Program.

“I wouldn’t have any problem with it,” says Bell.

Bell welcomes the idea while Bennett says she has some hesitation and wants strict regulations.

“There’s a lot of people around too who enjoy this area for recreation,” says Bennett.