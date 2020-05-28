State sees largest jump in community cases in 24-hour period, Governor Hutchinson says

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Governor told us today during his daily briefing that today was the largest jump in community cases in a 24-hour period.

Just under 3,000 Arkansans were tested yesterday.

Even though the number of cases has gone up, Governor Hutchinson saying today the results aren’t all bad news for Arkansas. As the state consistently stays under the national positivity rate of 10%.

The Arkansas Health Department says they are have been seeing two new trends in the last week and a half. They are urging Arkansans to stay vigilant.

“74% have reported no symptoms at the time they were tested, so we are seeing younger people who don’t have symptoms at the time they tested positive,” said Dr. Nate Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Of the new cases in the community in the last 24 hours, 42% have Spanish surnames, according to the Governor. This comes as the state is putting more focus on outreach for minority communities that are being impacted by the virus.