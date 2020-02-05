State Rep. reports gunshot in Little Rock, police called to investigate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A disturbance investigated Monday night in Little Rock led police to advise a state representative to seek a warrant against a local woman.

The Little Rock Police Department issued a news release on Wednesday with details of the incident that happened in the 200 block of Dennison Street.

The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. and while officers were on the way, they received additional information from State Representative Vivian Flowers, that shots had been fired by a woman in a nightgown.

Officers spoke with Flowers and a man identified as Ryan Davis, who told them they did not see who was shooting but heard what believed to be a gunshot fired from the direction of a nearby home. Officers searched the area for shell casings but found none.

Police say there was not sufficient evidence to make an arrest in the matter, so officers advised Flowers and Davis of the process for seeking warrants for Terroristic Threatening.

The LRPD says its Major Crimes Division is investigating the incident and all parties involved will be interviewed.

“The responding officers followed protocol in handling the situation, based on the information given at that time,” the LRPD news release states. “We encourage any citizen or resident in the area who has information regarding this incident contact our Major Crimes Division at 501-404-3051.”

According to the Arkansas House of Representatives website, Flowers represents the 17th District, which includes a portion of Jefferson County.

Davis is a candidate for the open seat for state House District 34.

Our content partner the Arkansas Times shares details in an article published about the incident which reveals it happened after a party in the neighborhood for Davis. The story states that as people left the gathering, Flowers and Davis were walking to their cars when they were threatened by neighbors.

Early Wednesday evening, the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus emailed us this news release:

LITTLE ROCK — State Representative Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) and state House candidate Ryan Davis (D-Little Rock) were subjected to harassment and the threat of gunfire on Monday, February 3. The incident involved aggressive members of the community and the response of law enforcement officials.

Rep. Flowers and Pastor Davis were attending a fundraiser held in a residence in Little Rock’s Capitol View neighborhood. When the two left the event and walked to their cars, two residents in the neighborhood verbally harassed them, while another told them to “drop dead” before a gunshot rang out from their residence. Flowers and Davis called the police. When law enforcement arrived they approached Flowers and Davis with weapons drawn and pointed at them.

This story isn’t worthy because Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis are an elected official and an electoral candidate. They are not special. Their “status” does not spare them the harsh realities of racism. What’s important for us all to understand is that this sort of thing happens far too often to people of color. We need to know and must learn to talk about how this is a regular and unacceptable fact of life for far too many people.

It’s perhaps fitting that this incident occurred at the start of Black History Month, a time when many pay special attention to Black history, long excluded from the officially promoted history of the United States and beyond. Incidents such as what happened to Rep. Vivian Flowers and Pastor Ryan Davis remind us of the need for its existence and of our individual responsibilities to do more than talk about racism and injustice. We must challenge the social, economic and other institutionalized systems that continue to uphold the well-built and assiduously maintained structures that support racism.

Fortunately, this incident was resolved without physical harm. But make no mistake, the mental scars will long remain. This incident is one more cry for us to come together, face racism, learn about the ugly in our history and help avoid more hurt and more indignities in every neighborhood.

Sen. Elliott is the Chair of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus.