State police CID asked to assist Howard County Deputies in murder probe

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas State Police is searching for a murder suspect who is believed to have shot and killed a Howard County woman on the morning of July 10.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division is coordinating the crime scene investigation while Highway Patrol ground and air troopers are among the law enforcement officers looking for a man wanted for questioning.

Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of Betty Renee Burgess, 50, inside a residence at 108 Highway 246 in Umpire shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses have told law enforcement officers they saw a Nashville (Howard County) man armed with a shotgun at the backdoor of the home before deputies later found Burgess dead. Her body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

The suspect was last seen driving away from the residence in an orange or yellow color 2008 Ford Ranger displaying Arkansas license plate 200 UVJ.