State of Arkansas moves to temporarily take over five nursing homes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) today filed complaints to place two privately-owned skilled nursing facilities in receivership to ensure the health and safety of the residents. The owner has agreed to DHS’s request, which will be filed in the courts in the counties where the facilities are located. The legal action comes after several days of DHS’s Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance (DPSQA) Office of Long-term Care conducting enhanced monitoring of these facilities, as well as three other facilities owned by the same private owner that DHS continues to monitor.

Office of Long-Term Care surveyors have been on site at all five locations since September 25th and will continue to monitor all shifts at each facility every day until DHS is assured that operations are continuing, residents are being served, and the facilities are adequately staffed.

The two facilities for which DHS filed complaints are:

• Arlington Cove Healthcare in Trumann, which had 35 residents as of Friday

• Deerview in Ola, which had 32 residents as of Friday

The three other facilities that DHS continues to monitor are:

• Lexington Place Healthcare & Rehab in Jonesboro, which had 93 residents

• Lincoln Heights Healthcare in Star City, which had 53 residents

• Prescott Manor Nursing center in Prescott, which had 54 residents

“The health and safety of the residents is our top priority,” said DPSQA Director Jerry Sharum. “That’s why we already have a provider ready to step in and temporarily operate and stabilize this facility. That will ensure residents are safe and that the staff that has worked so hard during this difficult situation will be paid and have the supplies necessary to take care of their residents. I’ve been impressed by the staff caring for these residents during all this.”

The state of Arkansas, through DHS, has filed complaints with local circuit courts to take over the facilities on a temporary basis and is working with an Arkansas-based nursing home owner, who has agreed to temporarily step in and manage the day-to-day operations. If approved by a judge, that means the State will make sure that employees at these facilities will get paid, food will be purchased, medications and treatments will be administered, and the facility will continue to operate and offer the critical services that residents need.

In May 2018 DHS filed complaints to serve as receiver at two facilities in Dierks and Hazen, following serious financial issues in Arkansas and across the country for the owner, Skyline. Those facilities were eventually sold.

DHS has been closely monitoring these facilities since September 25th upon the Office of Long-term Care learning about payroll issues occurring at Lexington Place on September 24th.