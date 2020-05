LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State and local leaders are taking to social media after protests in Little Rock on Saturday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday night he has directed Arkansas State Police to work with local law enforcement to stop the damage to the State Capitol and the National Guard will be available as well.

So many respectful protests today for the right reason; but destruction of property is not acceptable. I have directed the State Police to work with local law enforcement to stop the damage to the Capitol. The National Guard will be available as well. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) May 31, 2020

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted the following Saturday night:

Every American deserves justice, and I will always defend and protect our right to protest peacefully; however, we cannot tolerate violence and destruction. Arkansans, now is a time for civil discourse and not civil unrest. #ARnews — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) May 31, 2020

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. tweeted the following Saturday night:

LRPD has not used tear gas. There are multiple agencies patrolling our city. Please go home. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) May 31, 2020

We encourage peaceful protests, like we’ve seen all day. The @LRPolice have stood by and monitored these expressions, ensuring the safety of all involved. There are now multiple agencies patrolling the area. I don’t expect LRPD to engage with protesters unless there is violence. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) May 31, 2020