State lawmakers hear testimony from Henderson State University leaders on financial distress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State lawmakers will hear testimony from several former and current Henderson State University leaders on Friday as they try to figure out why the school fell into financial distress.

Last month the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted to subpoena former Henderson State President Glenn Jones Jr.; former Vice President of Finance and Administration Brett Powell; and the Board of Trustees Chairman Johnny Hudson.

Jones and Powell resigned last year amid growing concern since the school had growing debt on top of already operating with a $4.9 million deficit.

