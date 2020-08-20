State issues citations for 20 bars, restaurants for COVID related violations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), since June 1, 2020, they have conducted more than 1,210 compliance checks at bars, restaurants, private clubs, event centers, and retail locations with alcohol permits.

The state has tasked ABC with these type of COVID investigations.

With these visits, agents have made sure that each establisment is following the state’s COVID-19 releated health directives. If they are not compliant on the first visit, a verbal warning is issued. ABC says the agenst always begin with education and encouragement along with the verbal warning.

Once an establishment is warned a second time they will get a formal ABC violation.

Below is a list of locations that have been handed an ABC violation regarding COVID-19 directives since June 1.

Crossroads Tavern – Rogers

Asian Tasty Buffet – Little Rock

China Plus – Little Rock

L.A.’s Bar and Grill – Paragould

Big – Fayetteville

Yee Hawg – Fayetteville

The Goal Post – Cabot

Maxine’s – Hot Springs

Dragon’s Den Café – Texarkana

Pit Stop Bar and Grill – Little Rock

Diamond Grill – Jonesboro

Boogie’s – Hot Springs

Italy in Town – Benton

Copper Penny Pub – Hot Springs

Big Red – Alexander

Cantina Cinco de Mayo – Little Rock

Silverado Bar and Grill – Arkadelphia

Cannibal and Craft – Fayetteville

Frontier Club – Hot Springs