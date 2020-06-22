State House and Senate met today with hospital directors to discuss hospitals combatting COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Health officials in the public health, labor, and wellness committee today gave updates on what hospitals are doing to combat the spread of COIVD-19.

UAMS has been giving funds to try and come up with a golden standard for arkansas on antibody testing which they can then use to give guidance to certain communities within the state…

“As we think about whether it’s safe in a particular community with a given prevalence of COVID-19 infectivity to open up a school or to think about having football games,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor UAMS.

Also hospitals presented what the financial fallout has been from the pandemic. Many are picking back up with elective surgeries, but they are still not all the way back to normal activity prior to the pandemic.