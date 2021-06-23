State hearing for Pulaski County Clerk accused of breaking election laws during November 2020 race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Clerk appeared at a state hearing, where she has been accused of breaking election laws during the November 2020 race.

An investigation by the State Board of Election Commissioners found that an employee at the clerk’s office mistakenly changed a voting precinct, which meant as many as 9 people voted on the wrong ballot.

According to a complaint filed with the state, some of the voters showed up at their usual polling place on election day, but were sent to a different one.

Working 4 You Investigations uncovered 6 other people, linked to the Pulaski County Election, who the state found enough evidence that they broke election laws last year.

The accusations range from filling in missing information on an absentee ballot, to counting more than 300 ballots that should have been disqualified.

KARK4’s Susan El Khoury is at the administrative hearing now and will have updates tonight.