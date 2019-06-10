State grant helps the Boone County courthouse beef up its security

Boone County wants to make some security upgrades at the courthouse

The county judge says the courthouse is historic and more than 100 years old. Because of that, it’s difficult to make any changes to the actual building

Recently the county received a state grant to get extra security cameras, and they are planning to add about ten around the outside walls.

Fred Woehl, Road & Building Committee chairperson

“For the safety and security of everybody that uses the courthouse and everybody that works here, we need to make sure we cross all our t’s and dot all our I’s.” –

Fred Woehl, Road & Building Committee chairperson

County leaders in Harrison say nothing dangerous has happened at the courthouse but they don’t want to take any chances.

Boone County is also looking into adding a security guard who would be shared between the courthouse and federal building.