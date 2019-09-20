State Capitol holds event in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A special event was held Friday at the State Capitol honoring military members lost in the line of duty or missing in action.

It’s in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day.

Arkansas currently has 964 soldiers listed as missing in action, most of them from World War II.

With the rapid advancements of DNA technology, there is renewed hope that more of them be identified and their families can be given closure.

Until then, they should know they are not forgotten.

“There are many former Prisoners of War currently living in Arkansas,” says Capt. Megan Thomas with the Arkansas National Guard. “Many of whom still cope with the physical, mental and emotional aftermath of their captivity.”

In all, more than 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II through the Gulf Wars and other conflicts.