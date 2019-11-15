State Board of Education to continue discussion on future of Little Rock School District Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Members of the State Board of Education say they’ll continue their discussion on the Little Rock School District Friday morning.
The items still up for discussion are adding two more positions to the Community Advisory Board and deciding on how the makeup of the Personnel Policy Committee (PPC) will look like.
The PPC was not on the original agenda and would be the representation for the school district staff.
On Thursday, the board heard public comment, but before they could make decisions, the crowd started chanting, “No taxation without representation!” causing board members to go into a brief recess.
Moments later, the board decided to postpone the vote until Friday.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
For Friday’s agenda, click here.