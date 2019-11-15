State Board of Education to continue discussion on future of Little Rock School District Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Members of the State Board of Education say they’ll continue their discussion on the Little Rock School District Friday morning.

The items still up for discussion are adding two more positions to the Community Advisory Board and deciding on how the makeup of the Personnel Policy Committee (PPC) will look like.

The PPC was not on the original agenda and would be the representation for the school district staff.

On Thursday, the board heard public comment, but before they could make decisions, the crowd started chanting, “No taxation without representation!” causing board members to go into a brief recess.

Moments later, the board decided to postpone the vote until Friday.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

For Friday’s agenda, click here.

Teacher of the year Stacey McAdoo, and Central High teacher, is the only board member left in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/STVzyIz3ax — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

As soon as the board was about to discuss agenda items, the crowd started shouting “no taxation without representation.” The board filed out. Unclear if the meeting is officially over. pic.twitter.com/1qAqbwnMqH — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

A speaker asked the board the make a motion and reclassify the Little Rock Education Association. It got plenty of applause from the audience, but no reaction from the State Board. — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

CAB member and Parent Jeff Wood asking the State Board for a West Little Rock School. He says there is a demand for a high school in growing WLR. — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

Speaker: I'm a taxpaying grandma and I pray for you everynight. My prayer for you today is that you will do the right thing and you know what it is. — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

Public comment just started. Up first is a former school board member C.E. McAdoo. He said he is “mad as hell” to be taken off the board when the state was taken over by the state. pic.twitter.com/QBAZZKtc9O — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

Here is the MOU he was referring to. Again — it's just a draft. https://t.co/kzZksn4Xka — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

The State Board is now talking about the reconstitution of LRSD. They will take public comment then make decisions on moving forward with local control. pic.twitter.com/sMzbIPuAEX — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

This is the agenda item regarding LRSD local control reconstitution that State Board of Ed members will discuss this afternoon. Here are some of the documents that will be looked over. https://t.co/Oamv5GCFXGhttps://t.co/kzZksn4Xka pic.twitter.com/5LoR86tm78 — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019

I'm inside in the State Board meeting and can faintly hear the protestors outside. https://t.co/CEb2a9SFVU — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) November 14, 2019