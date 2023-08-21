VILONIA, Ark. — Fasten your seatbelts. There’s a new place in the state to burn rubber. Monday, the Central Arkansas Karting Complex opened in Vilonia.

Swerving, accelerating, and pumping your fist. Driving in circles has never been as fun as it is now in Vilonia. Tiffany Mae stepped into a kart for the first time in her life during Central Arkansas Karting Complex’s opening day. She and dozens of other drivers quickly became addicted to the thrill.

“They are fast,” Mae said with a laugh. “I’ve been praying for this for years, ever since I got my first speeding ticket.”

These vehicles used in Vilonia are not your regular go-karts. Each one is a European racing kart outfitted for safety. They have top speeds near 45-50 miles per hour, and you must be at least 14 years old to drive them.

When two-seat karts arrive within the next month or two, the kids will have the option to ride along. Additional one-seat karts with max speeds of 60 miles per hour are also planned. Drivers will have to qualify with a certain speed on the slower karts to race them.

“We’re happy to bring it to everybody. We want to share this,” Central Arkansas Karting Complex owner Greg Long said.

Long first got the idea of bringing a kart course to central Arkansas in 2015 when his son discovered kart racing on a Dallas track. His family’s passion for the pedal to the metal action grew over the years.

“The problem is there’s nowhere to do it. The closest track is 300 miles from here, and we thought it was time to do something different and bring it here,” Long stated.

The project took six months of planning and 12 months of construction. The Vilonia planning commission was with them the whole way. Commission member Kim Williams said the community is excited about how the business will grow the city’s tax base and add 16 jobs to the area.

“The number one thing that the town asks for from the planning commission is more entertainment, and this is perfect for this area,” Williams said.

She is hopeful it will also bring tourism. Some drivers on opening day were visiting Arkansas from Florida. One trucker drove in 10 sessions on opening day. Each is 10 minutes long. Tiffany Mae drove in from Little Rock, and if it is up to her, it won’t be her last trip.

“Y’all are going to get all my extra money,” May said

Long said the business has plans to eventually sell and store karts. They will also have food on site with food trucks utilizing the space.

Central Arkansas Karting Complex is open seven days a week. 11 to 8 on weekdays & 10 to 8 on weekends. Its address is 49 Ricky Bobby Way. Pricing details can be found at CentralArkansasKarting.com.