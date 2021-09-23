STARS Academy driver, child killed in Batesville van collision

BATESVILLE, Ark. – School officials say a driver and child died after being involved in a van collision in Batesville on Thursday.

According to the STARS Academy, one of the school’s Medicaid transport vans was hit, claiming the lives of the driver and one of the children.

A representative from the academy said that another child was critically hurt and transported to a local hospital.

The Medicaid transport van was not at fault, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a statement from the STARS academy, the school sent their condolences and prayers to the families of the victims.