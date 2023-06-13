HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – If you like your heavy metal music to play to the tune of two moons over Tatooine, then you may be in for a nice surprise.

Spa-Con officials announced Tuesday that they will open up with the metal stylings of the Star Wars-inspired band Galactic Empire on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Galactic Empire calls itself “The galaxy’s foremost progressive technical John Williams tribute band,” and will perform fully decked out in cosplay from the film Star Wars.

The band issued a warning to all in attendance at Spa-Con, saying that they plan to “lay waste to Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, Planet Earth. Prepare for an evening of most impressive heavy metal. There’s no one to stop us this time.”

To find tickets and more information on Spa-Con, visit Spa-Con.org.