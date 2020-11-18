Star City high school holds first event in new arena, COVID-19 protocols in place for opening

STAR CITY, Ark. — The Star City Bulldogs are holding their first event in their brand new arena and they also have a lot of new protocols and rules in place.

The Star City Bulldogs new multipurpose arena holds over twice the amount of people than their old one, but unfortunately with a little less fanfare than what they imagined when this was in the works a year ago.

“We’re a little disappointed that we can’t pack the place, obviously we wanted 1800 people in here tonight but we can’t do that,” said Jordan Frizzell.

They are limiting capacity to about 500 people which is slightly different than the football stadium.

“We know exactly how many people are in here at all times so once we reach capacity at that point we’ll lock the doors,” said Jordan Frizzell.

They will have signage throughout the arena reminding fans of the rules, hand sanitizer stations, and markers on seats to show fans where they can and cannot sit.

Administrators will also be on patrol to help remind people of those social guidelines.

“Especially kids, students, you know they get with their friends they try to get in the bleachers and sit with one another, but just constantly have to stay on them. We remind administrators and staff to you know go and remind the kids to spread out, keep your mask on,” said Jordan Frizzell.

The district asks for patience as this will be a work in progress on what works best inside the brand new arena.

“Of course we’ll see things will have to improve on and we’ll meet with our administration and staff and coaches after the event and we’ll get better for next time,”

Concessions will also not be self-serve as condiments will have to be requested and school officials will be monitoring capacity on the home side closely, so if it appears that it’s full on the home side they will direct fans to the visitor side of the arena.