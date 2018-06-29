Update:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Tech University released a statement Friday morning regarding an overnight standoff near its campus that left one dead and forced evacuations from an off campus apartment complex.

Officers from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Public Safety and additional ATU personnel were integral in providing for the safety and comfort of individuals affected by an off-campus incident in Russellville during the overnight hours on Thursday, June 28.

"I want to thank every member of our university staff who worked together to smoothly ensure the safety of our students and guests," said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. "They quickly and consistently provided communication both internally and externally, keeping all abreast of developments. They assisted local authorities and housed our neighbors in need during a time of crisis. A special word of appreciation goes to Captain Tammy Dougan and her fellow officers from the ATU Department of Public Safety for their outstanding efforts."

Residents of West K Street who were evacuated from their homes were provided temporary shelter at Baswell Techionery on the ATU campus until it became necessary for authorities to cut electrical power service to the suspect's apartment complex, which also cut electrical power service to much of the ATU campus. The evacuees were relocated to an off-campus hotel.

Power was restored around 2:30 a.m. Friday and personnel from the ATU Office of Information Systems worked overnight to restore computer network services on campus. Those services were restored around 3 a.m. Personnel from the ATU Office of Facilities Management worked during the early morning hours on Friday to restore air conditioning service to university facilities.

ATU opened and is operating normally on Friday, June 29.

Russellville Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Russellville Fire Department, Pope County EMS, Arkansas Tech University Public Safety, Pope County 911, Entergy, City Corporation and the Russellville Office of the Mayor were among the agencies and entities that worked together to ensure the safety of the public during this incident.

Original story:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- One person is dead following an overnight standoff near Arkansas Tech University in Russellville that forced evacuations from an off-campus apartment complex.

Russellville Police say the incident started around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West K Street after the suspect reportedly fired shots at a bail bondsman trying to serve a warrant.

As police arrived on the scene, the suspect fired more shots. A SWAT Team staging area was set up in a university parking lot to respond to the situation.

Some six hours later, the suspect walked out of the apartment and began firing towards police. That's when officers say they shot and killed the 37-year-old man. His name hasn't been released.

People who live in the apartment complex where the standoff was taking place were taken to Baswell Techionery on the ATU campus as temporary shelter.

According to people who live in the area, some roads were closed during the response.

At one point, ATU had its public safety officials positioned around campus residence halls to ensure that no residents exited until the situation was resolved.

The ATU Office of Residence Life confirmed there were no youth summer campers housed on the side of campus near the scene.