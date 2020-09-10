Staff at Buffalo National River asking for information regarding damage, vandalism to Fitton Cave

HARRISON, Ark. — The Buffalo National River staff has discovered significant damage at Fitton Cave in Newton County.

The people who did this forced their way into a secure entrance of the cave and vandalized, damaged, and removed many of the cave formations, such as stalagmites and draperies.

According to the news release, this crime has destroyed vital pieces of the shared natural resource heritage-protected at the Buffalo National River.

The Fitton Cave system is one of the largest in Arkansas and it has a variety of rare cave formations. It’s also the second most biologically diverse cave in the state. Fitton Cave is currently closed to the public due to White Nose Syndrome, which is a deadly fungus that can kill bats and be spread by people entering and exiting the caves.

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who may know anything about this crime. You can send information to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line. You can also share information anonymously.

Call or test the Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip by going online to www.nps.gov/ISB and click “submit a tip”. You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov.